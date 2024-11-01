Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SARO. Bank of America started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

SARO opened at $28.85 on Monday. StandardAero has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $65,958,552.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,946,098.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

