Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares trading hands.

Sagen MI Canada Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61.

About Sagen MI Canada

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

