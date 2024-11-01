SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €13.86 ($15.07) and last traded at €14.00 ($15.22). 78,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.24 ($15.48).

SAF-Holland Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About SAF-Holland

(Get Free Report)

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.