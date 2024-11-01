Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Ryerson updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.530–0.470 EPS.

Ryerson Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 159,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $680.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

