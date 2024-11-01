Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBRK. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RBRK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.46. 103,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,532. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,625 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.