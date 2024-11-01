Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBRK. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik
Rubrik Trading Up 0.5 %
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,625 in the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.