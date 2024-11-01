RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $120.36 and last traded at $120.65. 686,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,683,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

