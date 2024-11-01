Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RCL opened at $206.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $83.25 and a twelve month high of $214.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

