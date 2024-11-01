Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 167.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 65.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

