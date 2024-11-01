Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$43.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.13.

Get Spin Master alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.65. 46,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,960. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.63. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.82.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. In other Spin Master news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.