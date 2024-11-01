Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $42.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGA. CIBC dropped their target price on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magna International has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.9% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 7,148,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,543,000 after buying an additional 395,745 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,609,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,426,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

