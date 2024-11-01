Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SMP Earnings

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Standard Motor Products in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of SMP opened at $32.19 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $698.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 6.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

