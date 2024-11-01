Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $111,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 91,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 101,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

