Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $301.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $303.71.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

