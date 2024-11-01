Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $173,678,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,396 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 162.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.