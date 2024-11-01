Rocket Pool Price Tops $10.07 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $10.07 or 0.00014548 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $209.68 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,831,680 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

