Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roblox updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Roblox Stock Performance
Roblox stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 12,920,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,890. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,073.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,073.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Roblox
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.