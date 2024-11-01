Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roblox updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 12,920,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,890. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,073.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,073.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

