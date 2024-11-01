Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roblox updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Roblox Trading Down 0.5 %

RBLX stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $51.44. 12,922,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,891. Roblox has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,961.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,012. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

