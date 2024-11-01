Robert W. Baird Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $175.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Shares of EA opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $121.63 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,644 shares of company stock worth $3,340,377. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $367,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

