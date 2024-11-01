RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RLJ. Compass Point lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,299,000 after buying an additional 420,428 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,554,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 152,395 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

