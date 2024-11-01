Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Tops $2,443.56 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,443.56 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,563.06 or 0.99686600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012295 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006189 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00058050 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00164635 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,770.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.