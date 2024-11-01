Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $13.63 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.