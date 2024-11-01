Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 5,825 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UFP Technologies worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $366.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,696,926.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,812,817.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,536 shares of company stock worth $20,983,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Profile



UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

