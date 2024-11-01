Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 18,098 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the quarter. WNS comprises approximately 2.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.73% of WNS worth $43,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth $84,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $55.00 target price on WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $72.57.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

