Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dorman Products worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,251.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 16,071 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,873,075.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 888,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,572,856.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,251.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,491 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

