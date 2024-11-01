Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 465.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 433,197 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.99% of Asure Software worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASUR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 281,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Asure Software Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

