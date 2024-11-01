Ric Smith Sells 14,583 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $383,241.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,803.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $352,908.60.

On Monday, September 9th, Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $515,881.63.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $64,455.60.

NYSE S opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

