Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $945.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.2 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

