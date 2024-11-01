Reston Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

