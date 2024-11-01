Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $127.30 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

