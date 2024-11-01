Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NNE FY2024 Earnings

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nano Nuclear Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94. Nano Nuclear Energy has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $37.51.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Featured Articles

