Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 52556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BNP Paribas cut Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 1.0 %
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.