Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 52556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 1.0 %

About Rémy Cointreau

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

Further Reading

