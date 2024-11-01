Regency Centers (REG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG):

10/31/2024 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Regency Centers was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/25/2024 – Regency Centers is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Regency Centers was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/26/2024 – Regency Centers was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

9/16/2024 – Regency Centers was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

9/10/2024 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Regency Centers Co alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after buying an additional 49,188 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 493.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.