Reef Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Reef Coin Profile
Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Reef
