Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,077,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,561,203.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $76,351.49.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $71,200.34.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $78,297.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 175,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

