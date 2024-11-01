Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $2.35 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

