RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of RB Global worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RB Global by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,154,000 after buying an additional 787,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in RB Global by 1,879.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 626,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 594,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 3,387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after buying an additional 594,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 83.2% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 701,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 318,582 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

NYSE RBA opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,134.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

