Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Price

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.25). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $355.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.96%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,251,310.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at $90,251,310.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,912,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 209.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

