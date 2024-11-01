RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €921.00 ($1,001.09) and last traded at €927.50 ($1,008.15). 5,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €938.00 ($1,019.57).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €902.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €839.09.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.