Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.0 million-$72.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.7 million. Radware also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Radware stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 257,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $997.35 million, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

