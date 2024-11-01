QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QNST. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 563,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,067. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.