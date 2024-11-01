Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.73 and traded as high as C$35.21. Quebecor shares last traded at C$35.21, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

Quebecor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.77.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

