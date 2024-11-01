QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $156,893.44

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $156,893.44 and approximately $447.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00006922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,112.33 or 1.00016573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006783 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006153 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000035 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187245 USD and is up 102.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $914.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

