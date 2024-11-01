Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Qorvo also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.47.

QRVO stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 4,446,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

