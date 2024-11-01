QITMEER NETWORK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $844,024.92 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $844,024.92 and $50,419.55 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.02217125 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $628.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

