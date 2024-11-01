Q4 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial Reduced by Sidoti Csr

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GIC opened at $26.55 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Global Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,002,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,669,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 414,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Industrial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 79.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,801 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.