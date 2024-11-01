Q3 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Increased by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.80 million.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.71 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.63 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The stock has a market cap of C$852.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$913,347.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $1,601,622. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
