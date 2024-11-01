Q3 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after purchasing an additional 680,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after purchasing an additional 692,859 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,005,000 after buying an additional 248,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

