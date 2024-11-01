PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PVH by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PVH by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

