Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 288,775 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $88,261,000 after acquiring an additional 162,544 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

