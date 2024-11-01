Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.45% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS SMOT opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $369.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

